CMSD teachers prepare for students return to the classroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Teachers with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be back in the classroom Wednesday, preparing for students’ return.

Despite Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s call that all students return to in-person learning by March 1, the teacher’s union and the district wanted preparation time for everyone to make sure the buildings and environment felt safe.

The teacher’s union had some specific concerns about ventilation, PPE, and hand sanitizer.

Once those were addressed, they were ready to move forward.

About half of the district’s 37-thousand students are returning to in-person learning Thursday.

75% of CMSD’s teachers opted to get vaccinated.