Cluster of COVID-19 cases being investigated at Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Complex in Cleveland.

According to a press release from the board of health on Monday, clients and staff in the facility are being screened for illness and tested.

The Harbor Light Complex is “following existing plans and new interim guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ODH to manage the situation,” the board of health said.

The CCBH said it’s working with the Harbor Light Complex to support any needs from staff and clients.