Cloverleaf Local Schools allows some remote learning from inside school buildings

LODI, Ohio (WJW)– Since Medina County went into the red on the state’s COVID-19 map in early November, Cloverleaf Local Schools has operated entirely remote, following a plan that was developed in August.

But superintendent Daryl Kubilis said he has become increasingly concerned about the students’ social insecurities from learning at home and the challenges their parents are having with their jobs and with child care.

“What was most concerning to me is that I was hearing stories of our students who were suffering from social isolation from all the remote learning at home,” Kubilis said.

“When we surveyed our parents this past summer, we discovered district wide 38 percent of our parents were going to have a problem with their work schedules if we went to remote learning. Fifty-one percent of our elementary parents indicated that was going to be a problem and of course that came to fruition once we started our remote learning.”

To ease the stress, the district has created an unusual plan that allows students to continue to learn remotely after the new year, but to do so inside school buildings.

“We are going to monitor our kids in socially-distanced areas, and we are going to provide time for them to get up and move around, be able to socialize. Of course they will still be masked and so they will be able to do their remote learning right here on our Cloverleaf campus.”

“Between our classified staff members as well as our administrative team, we invited our parents who need it you can send your kids back here at school to Cloverleaf,” Kubilis said. “Now it is not regular school. It’s not a perfect situation, but it’s the best we can do in the circumstance right now.”

The district will offer transportation as well as free breakfast and lunch. Staff will also be able to help students who are having computer or other technical problems.

“It has been well received. We rolled the program out on Dec. 18. We gave parents 10 days to sign up for it. Our district is about 2,400 students, 25 percent of those students were in remote learning from day one. Of those remaining 75 percent, 164 kids are signed up for this program, 122 of those not surprisingly are at our elementary school.”

While some teachers are instructing remotely from their classrooms, the current agreement with the district does not allow students back in the classroom even if their teacher is in the same building.

“I know it sounds a bit odd, but the premise of this is helping get our kids socially integrated once again as well as helping our parents who are in this difficult situation,” Kubilis said.

The superintendent said he continues to meet with representatives of the teacher’s association to try and work out an agreement that would allow all students back into the school buildings as soon as late January.

