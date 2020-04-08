Cleveland’s own Allie LaForce teams up with Barley House to donate food to Mercy Hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a no brainer for Joe Oravec and the staff at Cleveland Barley House, who are making food for doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

“Everyone was excited and jumping at the bit to help,” Oravec said.

With bars and restaurants having to stay closed, Oravec said the donations that helped pay for these meals are a great way to keep everyone working and at the same time and more importantly, letting healthcare workers know that their hard work is appreciated.

“One hundred percent the most important thing is that we’re able to help,” Oravec said.

And there’s donations coming from people all around the country, including from Cleveland’s own Allie LaForce, who is an NBA analyst and former Fox 8 Reporter.

She and her husband, Houston Astros Pitcher Joe Smith, are working with other folks in the sports and entertainment world to help make this happen around the country through the group Athletes and Causes Foundation.

For just a 20 dollar donation or whatever you can give, the couple said you can help feed someone working at a hospital or in a health care facility.

LaForce says so many health care professionals are making huge personal sacrifices to help others in need and they deserve our support.

“When you’re working double time and you’re putting yourself at risk health wise and you’re staying at a hotel, when and how are you eating” LaForce said.

“There are so many people affected by this and we were just looking for ways to help in any capacity that we can,” Smith said.

The food from the Barley House arrived at Mercy Hospital just around lunch time on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the hospital said this is a welcome treat because the staff here has been working hard to help it’s community.

LaForce and Smith say they’ve already helped feed a hospital in the Houston area and want to keep this good will coming.

“A small donation allows you to see how you’re helping and how other people are helping and see exactly where you’re money is going and following these deliveries on line and social media and you know every single penny is going to feed health care heroes,” LaForce said

The meals delivered to Mercy Hospital were delivered by LaForce’s sister, Aubree, who is a third year medical student.

To make a donation, CLICK HERE.