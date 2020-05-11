Meals delivered to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital thanks to Allie LaForce

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– NBA reporter and Vermilion native Allie LaForce is again teaming up with a local restaurant to help feed those on the front lines of the battle with coronavirus.

The latest delivery from Huggy’s Social House is for the staff at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

LaForce, a former sports reporter at FOX 8, and her husband Joe Smith, Houston Astros pitcher and former Cleveland Indian, already donated meals to Fairview Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.