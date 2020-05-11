1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 11, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Meals delivered to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital thanks to Allie LaForce

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– NBA reporter and Vermilion native Allie LaForce is again teaming up with a local restaurant to help feed those on the front lines of the battle with coronavirus.

The latest delivery from Huggy’s Social House is for the staff at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

LaForce, a former sports reporter at FOX 8, and her husband Joe Smith, Houston Astros pitcher and former Cleveland Indian, already donated meals to Fairview Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral