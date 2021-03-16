Cleveland’s mass coronavirus vaccination site opens today; appointments still available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A year ago Ohio saw its first coronavirus cases.

Schools and businesses began to close.

Since March 2020, 17,871 people have died in Ohio of COVID-19.

More than 990,000 Ohio residents have contracted coronavirus.

Now, more than 2.3 million people in the state have started the process of becoming vaccinated, and over the next 8 weeks, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 210,000 people will receive the vaccine in one single location at the state’s first mass vaccination site.

The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University has been transformed into a clinic fit to eventually vaccinate 6,000 people a day.

It will begin with 1,500 vaccinations Tuesday.

The governor will visit in the morning to make sure things are running smoothly.

As of Tuesday morning, the state vaccination site shows there are still available appointments at the Wolstein Center from March 25 – March 30.

Get the shot

Here is the criteria:

You have to be 50 or older, work in certain occupations, or have certain qualifying health conditions.

More appointments are expected to be opened soon.

The appointments are being opened in shifts.

The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Ave. E. in Cleveland.

City of Cleveland map

There is no charge for the coronavirus vaccine. There will be health screenings to get inside the facility.

Parking will be free at local garages.

Here’s what you need to bring: Documentation to verify your name, identity, and age.

If you need transportation assistance, call United Way 211 for transportation assistance, with options including a free Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus pass, ride-share services, and rides through Senior Transportation Connect and local churches.