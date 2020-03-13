Cleveland’s Jack Casino staying open amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While many local entertainment outlets have announced that they are temporarily shutting their doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak, one popular Cleveland attraction has announced that they are staying open.

Jack casino issued a statement Thursday saying they will stay open.

"Our two properties remain open. We will continue to evaluate the community health concerns as we are taking proactive measures to ensure our guests and team members are comfortable and confident in visiting our gaming properties. At JACK Entertainment our top priority has always been, and will remain, the health and safety of our guests and team members," said Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer of JACK Entertainment.

The casino is also taking proactive measures to keep guests and employees safe by increasing their daily cleaning regimens.

They have partnered with an outside agency to daily sanitize surfaces, including all gaming machines, table games, chips and back of house areas, with hospital-grade disinfectant.

They are also in the process of adding four times more hand sanitizing stations to the gaming floor.

Casino officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to ensure the health and safety of their guests and team members.

