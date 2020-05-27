Cleveland’s annual ‘Light Up the Lake’ fireworks show postponed over coronavirus concerns

Crowds (darkened) along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland Ohio watch as fireworks ascend beyond the mouth of the river (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downtown Cleveland’s annual “Light Up the Lake” fireworks show has been postponed due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual 4th of July event has been postponed to Saturday, September 19, according to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Organizers cite guidance regarding mass gatherings from the city and state health departments as the reason for postponing the event.

“After weeks of researching ways to go forward with the fireworks as planned, we decided that the most prudent and safe way to celebrate was to reschedule Light Up the Lake for a later date,” Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit Downtown Cleveland for this annual event.”

Officials say this decision was not easy, but made with “the safety and well-being of the community at the forefront.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Downtown Cleveland Alliance website for the latest information on Light Up the Lake and other city events.

Click here for our list of summer cancellations and closures.