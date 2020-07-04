Cleveland Zoo now requiring masks for all guests

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now requiring face coverings for all guests in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The face covering requirement goes in effect immediately.

Beginning today, facial coverings are required for guests planning to visit the Zoo. Daily reservations for general admission are available through July 19 at https://t.co/1nTWTXvReQ. pic.twitter.com/EgO1u0Z2zI — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) July 4, 2020

This announcement comes after Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order Friday night requiring residents to wear masks at all times while in public. (Watch the video above for more information on the order.)

The order, which went into effect immediately, came after multiple cities enacted the same measure, following a spike in statewide coronavirus cases.

Cuyahoga County, which has been designated a Level 3 public emergency (“very high exposure and spread”) by the Ohio Public Advisory Health System, is also considering legislation that would require the face coverings while in public. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a press release that he intends to introduce new legislation next week.

Additionally, the zoo has implemented several safety precautions to help curb the spread of the virus.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Reopening Plan – advance reservations are required for all Zoo visits; tickets available soon. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 🦏 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/ZR5KdDlkGQ — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) June 12, 2020

They have limited zoo capacity by approximately 75% and now require ticket reservations. All guests with reservations are permitted during Zoo hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each morning is designated for vulnerable populations, but it is not required.

Some indoor areas are closed, however guests can still enjoy the zoo’s outdoor habitats, as well as select attractions, dining and retail.

Tickets available for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! For guest safety, reservations to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are required for all visitors, reservations are available through June 30 at https://t.co/1nTWTXvReQ. 🦒 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/ozAn56NGDa — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) June 20, 2020

Guests are reminded to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other zoo visitors. They are also reminded to observe one-way aisles and walkways that have been implemented at select exhibits.

Zoo staff will also be frequently cleaning high-touch areas such as railings and attractions.

You can read more about the coronavirus safety precautions taken by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on their website.

