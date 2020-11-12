Cleveland woman turns old school bus into mobile classroom

CLEVELAND (WJW)– In the early days of the pandemic, Kimberly Smith wanted to find a way to help, but didn’t know how until scrolling through social media sparked an idea.

“I seen this bus on Facebook marketplace. It was already gutted, the floors was already laid and it was already painted on the inside,” said Smith, a business owner in Euclid. “I immediately knew that was the community resource center.”

Smith, who founded the nonprofit BEST Community Resource Center in 2019, paid $3,000 for the bus and quickly got to work trying to create something new for children learning remotely. This month, she launched the mobile academic classroom for students to visit.

“Being isolated plays a major part in your mental health so this is a safe place for students to be able to just get away breathe like school was,” she said.

The bus-turned-classroom is filled with books, computers and even televisions. Smith said students can join the program for free.

“I can do this. I can get it done,” said community college student Jordan Wright. “I can get all my homework done. I don’t have to worry about noises in the background. I can take my tests if I need to and even FaceTime teachers if I have to.”

The back of the bus is geared towards younger children, with a colorful rug of the United States, posters, books and supplies. The front of the bus has several computers with internet access, work stations and mounted televisions.

So far, six students come one day a week as part of the program. Smith said the goal is to eventually provide more access as safety protocols allow.

“We follow all CDC guidelines. We check their temperature, hand sanitizer. If they don’t have a mask, we provide one for them and then they get on the bus with their computer and we go from there,” Smith said.

The salon owner said she used her community network to connect with teachers in Euclid and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District who volunteer to assist students in-person on the bus while students take their courses online.

The mobile classroom is a prayer-turned-reality Smith still can’t believe.

“Just knowing how God works, honestly, because this was his vision, it wasn’t mine,” she said.

Smith said she is hoping to partner with other non-profits and resource centers in the future.

