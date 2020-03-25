Cleveland Whiskey makes hand sanitizer for health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A local distillery is giving back in a big way.

Cleveland Whiskey is making hand sanitizer exclusively for caregivers on the front lines of coronavirus at the Cleveland Clinic.

“I got a call from the clinic from a pharmacist who had once taken a tour at Cleveland Whiskey. They needed hand sanitizer and they thought of us. I thought, what a perfect partnership,” said Tom Lix, CEO.

Within days, the distillery was able to make 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and deliver it to workers across the hospital system. According to Lix, 5,500 more bottles will go out next week.

“I don’t know the total amount of employees, but I think they have like 51,000 health care providers. That’s our front line. They are the heroes taking care of us. We are going to take care of them,” Lix said.

That means, this is all free of charge. It's a big act of generosity from this small company of 11.

“I will be the first to admit we are struggling. Bars and restaurants are closed, that’s a huge part of our business. Liquor stores are still open, so we are shipping,” Lix said.

They are still looking for partners to help in the endeavor.

“We have a mission statement. Make good whiskey, do good things. As long as we do that, we will survive and come out stronger than we started,” Lix said.