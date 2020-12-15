Cleveland VA plans to begin coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Tuesday and planned to begin vaccinations Wednesday.

A box containing the vaccine arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said it planned to begin administering about 2,900 doses Wednesday to at-risk frontline workers and patients.

The VA said the vaccine will first go to employees and veterans residing in its long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers.

