Cleveland VA nurse says it’s time to push back against COVID-19 with vaccine

CLEVELAND (WJW)- It’s the day Fidelis Uzomah has been waiting for.

The VA nurse was among the first health care workers in Northeast Ohio to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, providing new hope in less than 10 minutes.

“It’s a great day to push back on this COVID,” he said. “I feel rejuvenated!”

Uzomah works in the Cleveland VA Medical Center’s long-term care unit, putting him first in line to receive one of nearly 3,000 doses going to at-risk staff and patients in the coming weeks.

“It was nice and easy,” Uzomah said. “I didn’t even feel it.”

A spokesperson for the VA Northeast Ohio Health System said the vaccination process began Wednesday with about 100 staff members and will expand to include patients Thursday. The Cleveland VA expects to vaccinate between 200 and 300 people daily moving forward.

“COVID has had the stage for some time now, so now we are on the stage,” Uzomah said.

Uzomah said the shot was quick and painless, and he has trust in the research process that it’s safe.

“The benefits outweigh any risk or any story you hear out there,” he said. “I’m an example of taking it and I feel so good.”

Uzomah and others who received the first vaccine shot Wednesday are scheduled to receive a second dose in three weeks.

