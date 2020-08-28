Cleveland VA Medical Center wants volunteers for coronavirus vaccine study

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center announced Friday that it wants volunteers for a coronavirus vaccine study.

The global study is sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

The companies need participants to be involved in the Phase 2/3 global study of BNT162b2.

The Cleveland VA would be one of 120 clinical investigation sites in the world.

The study is expected to include 30,000 people across the globe.

We have a deep history in navigating the complex and challenging process of #vaccine development. Read how we're applying our scientific expertise to fight the #COVID19 pandemic: https://t.co/KVZChGyiS8 pic.twitter.com/X07vBgaxIr — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) August 20, 2020

Study participation priority will be given to Veterans, whether or not they’re enrolled in VA care.

The study is looking for non-pregnant, healthy adults from the ages of 18 to 85 who are at risk for contracting COVID-19.

If you’re interested in participating, call the Cleveland VA Medical Center at (216)791-3800 ext. 65273.