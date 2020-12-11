Cleveland VA Medical Center to receive initial doses of coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

** In the video, above, see how local pharmacies are preparing for the vaccine**

The facility was chosen for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures, according to a press release sent from VAMC.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System CEO Jill K. Dietrich, JD, MBA, FACHE.

The Cleveland VA medical Center will begin vaccinating healthcare personnel and Veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Good Morning America Friday that emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to Veterans who want to receive one.

According to a press release, VA’s ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

Once distribution plans are finalized, staff are expected to reach out to Veterans to discuss details and whether they want to receive the vaccine.