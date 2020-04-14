Cleveland VA Medical Center keeping veterans on track during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The coronavirus pandemic has created distance between many of us — but in some ways has brought us closer together.

One example is through the video recreation therapy sessions the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is hosting with those who served our country.

Spinal cord injury recreation therapist Aubrey Lash said the program has been going on for three weeks now, two sessions a day, Monday through Friday. They started after checking in on the veterans. “They were bored; they were feeling isolated so we had to something we had to keep them busy. We had to get them involved in activities they were doing on a daily basis.”

Marine Corps veteran Dennis Brostek, who served in Vietnam, says that while he misses coming to the VA, the therapists have been keeping spirits up with their creative ideas. “They’re always upbeat which is nice to bring a smile to our faces.”

“We’ve utilized like crazy hat day and music and we’re still trying to keep it very upbeat and positive,” said spinal cord injury recreation therapist Nicole Zillich.

Having a little fun while the veterans continue to get a well-rounded workout. “We’re able to give them different angles, different options and different routines for their abilities so that they can still get a good workout and a good program,” said Lash.

The therapists say the exercises aren’t that different from what they would be doing here at the VA; they’re just adapting to the veterans’ home situation and what they have available.

“We actually mailed in paper copies of their workout routine, TheraBands, but we have a couple of guys using like cans or laundry detergent,” said Zillicvh.

Army veteran Larry Bostic, who served two tours in Korea, says it’s a bonding experience. “You get the opportunity to learn about people because you’re constantly talking you’re all together.”

“It is like a big family. I mean I’ve worked here 4 years and you see the peer to peer relationships grow and the competitiveness through the adaptive sports,” said Zillich.

The cancellation of the Buckeye Wheelchair Games this year was tough news. “I’m really sad. I enjoy the Buckeye games and the national games. I enjoy the competition,” said Brostek.

Bostic was looking forward to his first year and had bought equipment for some of the different sports. “I was planning on trying to practice on my own and haven’t even had the opportunity to do that because of COVID-19.”

So during these sessions, the therapists are helping to go over the rules and adaptive equipment while looking ahead to future competitions. “We’ve geared them toward the events that they’re going to be participating in next year so that they can maintain the strength and the cardiovascular endurance that they will need to continue to compete,” said Lash.