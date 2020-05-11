Cleveland VA hoping people can help WWII veteran celebrate 98th birthday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland VA Medical Center is hoping members of the community can take part in a car parade Tuesday to wish a very special man a happy birthday.

U.S. Army WWII Veteran Clifton Smith, who is currently in hospice care at the VA, will turn 98 on Tuesday.

People are asked to drive by the VA’s CARES Tower heading westbound on East Blvd. from 108th St. toward Martin Luther King Blvd. to help Mr. Smith celebrate.

The parade will be held from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. People are asked to stay in their cars during the parade so safe social distancing can be practiced.

Mr. Smith’s caregivers will bring him to the balcony for this special celebration.

The Cleveland VA said Smith has three children — two daughters and a son who passed away. He is also the proud grandfather of six with 10 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

After the parade, his family will visit with him from a distance for cake.

