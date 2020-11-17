Cleveland unable to provide number of new COVID-19 cases, says it’s ‘remarkably high’

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide address on the pandemic from Nov. 11 in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it is unable to provide the daily COVID-19 data because of the “remarkable high” number of cases reported over the last two days.

CDPH said it is analyzing each case that’s been reported. A full report will be released once it’s been reviewed.

“The city of Cleveland is experiencing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, unlike anything yet reported during this pandemic,” the city said on Monday.

According to the health department, 153 Cleveland residents have died for coronavirus.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 7,268 cases, 20 deaths, 213 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care unit admissions reported in the last 24 hours across the state.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: