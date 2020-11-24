Cleveland tops 10,000 total coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health learned of 308 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday.

They range in age from infant to in their 90s. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 10,032, according to the health department.

There was also one additional fatality reported. At this point in the pandemic, 154 Cleveland residents have died from the virus.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 11,885 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths, 282 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. The data is incomplete and thousands of reports are pending review. The numbers also include two days of positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting.

There have been 363,304 total confirmed and reported cases of COVID-19, with 6,020 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 230,678 people have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: