Cleveland to distribute 46,000 masks to city residents

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Health will distribute 46,000 face coverings to city residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city did not say where or when it will make these masks available to the public. FOX 8 News reached out to Cleveland officials for additional information.

Cleveland received the masks through a partnership with Until We Do It, Inc. and University Hospitals of Cleveland’s Office of Community Impact, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Government and Community Relations

“The goal is to provide face coverings for residents, particular for vulnerable groups in Cleveland: our seniors, persons with chronic health conditions and those who have limited capacity to practice life-saving prevention as members of the essential workforce, persons who live in dense housing or in multigenerational homes and minorities,” the city said in a news release on Monday.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order on Friday mandating masks in public because of the ongoing pandemic. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said he plans to introduce a similar mandate to city council this week.

On Monday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 2,704. There were no additional deaths.