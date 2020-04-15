Cleveland suspends rent for West Side Market tenants

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland is suspending rent for tenants of the West Side Market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rent is suspended for April, May and June to help alleviate the financial burden, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

The city will be limiting entrances and exits into the historic building to help with social distancing. The doors will be clearly marked with signs, the city of Cleveland said.

The West Side Market, which first opened in 1912, is operated by the city of Cleveland. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were increased calls for improvements and new management after the departure of popular vendors.