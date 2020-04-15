1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest on April 14, 2020 Cleveland Rocks From Our Living Rooms: Musical artists to perform on FOX 8 to help COVID-19 response

Cleveland suspends rent for West Side Market tenants

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland is suspending rent for tenants of the West Side Market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rent is suspended for April, May and June to help alleviate the financial burden, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

The city will be limiting entrances and exits into the historic building to help with social distancing. The doors will be clearly marked with signs, the city of Cleveland said.

The West Side Market, which first opened in 1912, is operated by the city of Cleveland. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were increased calls for improvements and new management after the departure of popular vendors.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral