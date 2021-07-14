CSU responds to new Ohio law banning COVID-19 vaccine requirement at public schools

**Cleveland State University released its plans for fall 2021 in April, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A bill signed into law today bans all Ohio public schools and universities from requiring people to get vaccines authorized for emergency use (ie: COVID-19 vaccines).

Now, Cleveland State University, which originally had announced plans to require vaccines for students living on campus this fall, said they will follow the new law. The school issued the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“Over the last three semesters, our students, faculty and staff have worked hard to keep our community safe. As a result, Cleveland State University achieved one of lowest infection rates among urban universities in the country. As the state begins to emerge from the pandemic, we look forward to fully implementing the new law and resuming normal operations this fall.”

The bill says schools and universities can’t “discriminate against an individual who has not received a vaccine described in division (B)(1) of this section, including by requiring the individual to engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from the activities or precautions of an individual who has received such a vaccine.”

Read the entirety of House Bill 244 right here.

Plenty of other colleges and universities around the country have said they would require COVID-19 vaccinations.