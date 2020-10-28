Cleveland State slides spring break to January due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland State University has made some big changes to its 2021 spring semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University is changing spring break from mid-March to January.

The break will be from the 9th through the 16th, so it will be butted up to Christmas break for students who are continuing on from the fall.

The spring semester is scheduled to begin January 16, CSU’s president says in a letter to students and faculty.

The University plans to offer nearly half of all classes in-person, the president says.

President Harlan Sands says the campus infection rate has remained far lower than expected.

Ohio State University announced in September that it was canceling the 2021 spring break.

Kent State moved the dates of its spring break as well.

