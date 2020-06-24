Cleveland State plans to offer more than 50% of classes on campus in the fall

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland State University announced its plans for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The university emphasized a “healthy campus” action plan with testing for symptomatic students and staff, contact tracing and limiting the amount of people in classrooms and resident halls.

All students, staff, faculty, vendors and visitors will be required to take an online health assessment every day before coming to campus. They will also be required to wear masks at all times while on campus, CSU said.

“To be successful, we must take care and do this together,” said CSU President Harlan Sands, in a news release on Wednesday. “All of us have a responsibility to adjust to these necessary changes and commit to embracing a culture that keeps our Viking community safe.”

Classes will begin Aug. 24 and continue through Dec. 4 with final exams the following week. The university said it will track the progression of the virus and is prepared to make adjustments to the fall calendar.

“Based on our extensive study of CSU classroom capacity, our current fall schedule and safety protocols, our current intent is to offer over 50 percent of our fall schedule on campus, totaling more than 1,300 classes,” Sands said. “That includes over 400 classes for degree or licensure requirements, over 450 first-year classes, and more than 500 classes that faculty believe should be delivered in person for best learning outcomes. To maintain proper physical distancing, almost all on-campus classes will have fewer than 30 students in attendance in each class section.”

As for student housing, students will be assigned private bedrooms in Euclid Commons or Fenn Tower. Move-in will be staggered.