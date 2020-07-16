Cleveland State, Horizon League postpone all varsity athletics until October due to COVID-19

**Watch the video above for our previous report on some Ohio colleges cancelling fall athletics due to coronavirus concerns.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland State University has postponed all athletics competitions until the middle of the autumn semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university, in conjunction with the Horizon League, announced Thursday afternoon that varsity athletics competitions will be postponed until October 1.

“I share the disappointment that our Viking student-athletes are experiencing during these challenging times, but remain hopeful that they will be able to represent Cleveland State University in athletics competition in the near future,” CSU Director of Athletics Scott Garrett said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor local conditions, and will work with CSU leadership, the Horizon League staff, and counterparts leading the conference’s other member institutions to plan for a return to competition whenever it is determined feasible to do so safely. We look forward to welcoming our student-athletes back to campus soon.”

This decision comes after the Horizon League announced earlier Thursday that it would be postponing the start of fall competition for all sports with the understanding that if competition occurs, it will not begin before October 1.

Meanwhile, last month CSU announced their plan to have students return to campus in the fall.

The university is utilizing an intensive, comprehensive “healthy campus” action plan that will require the entire on-campus community to commit to stringent guidelines and safety protocols.

Athletics training and practices are expected to resume during the fall semester following suggested NCAA medical best-practices and state of Ohio guidelines.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: