Cleveland sees record high of 146 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is urging people to stay at home as the city sees a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there are 146 new confirmed cases of the virus. They range in age from under 2 to in their 90s. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 7,344 for the city. Seven cases were transferred after determining they were not Cleveland residents.

“Today, we reported 146 cases which is the highest number we’ve had since the onset of the pandemic in the city of Cleveland,” Jackson said in a news release on Tuesday. “In the near future, I will be having a press conference on steps we will take to help address this.”

There have been 153 coronavirus deaths in Cleveland.

It was also a record-setting day for the state of Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 6,508 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, eclipsing the previous record.

