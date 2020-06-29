Cleveland sees highest daily increase of coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 75 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The new cases range is age from their teens to their 70s. The total number of confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland is 2,245.

“Today, we’ve had our highest number yet of coronavirus cases in the city of Cleveland,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, in a news release on Sunday. “Make no mistake – the virus has not gone away. If we don’t double down on prevention and take these measures seriously, the effects will be devastating.”

The city health department said there were no additional fatalities. That total remains at 75.

Jackson asked Clevelanders to practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often and wear a mask in public.

Click here for the city of Cleveland’s COVID-19 dashboard

Also on Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 854 cases, three deaths, 57 hospitalizations and 30 intensive care admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. There were 50,309 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state resulting in 2,807 deaths.

