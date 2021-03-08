Cleveland schools, teachers union agree to return this week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union agreed to have members return to school buildings on Wednesday.

Students in Phase 1 will start hybrid learning on Friday. The news comes after hundreds of union leaders voted last week to postpone going back into the schools until COVID-19 concerns, such as ventilation and supplies, were addressed.

“Based on the amount of progress that was made since Thursday, we are confident that our school district is ready to move to hybrid learning,” said CTU President Shari Obrenski.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made teachers and other school employees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines for districts that agreed to resume in-person instruction by March 1. The situation with CMSD sparked criticism from the governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“When you go and have the vast majority of people go get the vaccine and then not hold up your end of the deal, that’s where our administration takes issue with it…because we skipped a lot of people. They took vaccines that could have gone to other, more vulnerable people,” Husted said last week.