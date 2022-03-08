Cleveland schools suspends mask requirement

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is suspending its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the area.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement in a video on the district’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. He cited recent changes to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“The number of positive cases are dropping in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. And this week, the CDC changed Cuyahoga County’s community rating from medium to low. Based upon this rating from the CDC and after consultation with the Cleveland Department of Public Health, CMSD will be suspending our current mask requirements,” Gordon said.

“While masks will no longer be required at this time, the low vaccination rates among school-age children, just over 20% for ages 5 to 11 and slightly above 30% for ages 12 to 19, it is still the Cleveland Department of Public Health and the district’s strong preference that students and adults continue to wear masks while in district schools and offices. The reality is that because the vaccination rates are so low, many in our community are still at risk of catching the virus and all of us, vaccinated or unvaccinated, can be carriers,” Gordon said.

CMSD will continue to offer free COVID testing in schools.