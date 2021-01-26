Cleveland schools plan two mass vaccination sites for staff

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon released a detailed plan for administering COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff during the school board meeting Tuesday night.

The Ohio Department of Health will roll out the vaccines to school staff the first week of February in select districts. CMSD is not part of the first wave.

CMSD said the district will set up two mass vaccination sites, at Max Hayes High School and East Tech. Vaccines will be administered by CMSD nurses under the supervision of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. According to the district, it plans to vaccinate 4,000 people a day.

Dates for these events have not been established.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District also divided staff into five groups for the vaccine:

Group 1: Employees working in-person at schools.

Group 2: Bus drivers, school-based administrators, Cleveland Teachers Union members that serve high-need students and spring sports coaches.

Group 3: Remaining administrators, contractors and CTU educators.

Group 4: Rest of teachers, student-teachers, substitute teachers and central office teams.

Group 5: Other central staff members (if permitted).