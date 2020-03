Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Since schools are closed temporarily, they don't need the supplies they've had stocked at their nursing stations.

That's how the Cleveland Metro School District is able to make a big donation to city and county health departments.

Protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, thermometers, and antiseptic wipes will be going to those who need it most.

The items will be distributed Tuesday morning.

Health workers have reported mask shortages around the world.