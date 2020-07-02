Cleveland schools considering remote learning, hybrid options for fall

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon reacted to the state’s recommendations for reopening school buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a five-point plan of vigilantly assessing symptoms, washing and sanitizing hands, thoroughly cleaning the school environment, practicing social distancing, and creating a face covering policy.

“As we anticipated, the requirements all schools must follow include strict social distancing and health safeguards that will make it extremely difficult to operate schools as we did in the past,” Gordon said in a video on Thursday.

“While we won’t be able to resume schools as normal in the fall, we do have an opportunity to intentionally design a school plan that protects health and safety, and that is also more fair, just and equitable for Cleveland’s kids.”

He said plans for the fall could include:

Online remote learning environment for all.

Hybrid model that involves virtual and in-person learning, with scholars alternating between the two options.

Largely in-person, in-school for most scholars.

Gordon asked that families be ready to shift, acknowledging the state of the virus will likely change in the coming months. He said educators are making plans for their unique learners, like the youngest students and special education students.

The date for starting the school year remains uncertain, but the CMSD CEO will be resuming weekly updates for students and parents as the COVID-19 situation evolves.