Cleveland schools CEO worries district will lose progress, urges Congress to approve funds

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon warned of devastating potential cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting budget constraints during his virtual Congressional testimony on Monday.

Educators across the country testified via Zoom to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee Monday discussing education funding through the CARES and HEROES acts, and other financial struggles to educate students remotely.

“If I have to sustain a quarter of my budget cut then that will result necessarily in huge layoffs like we experienced in 2010 where we closed 23 school buildings and laid off 700 teachers all in a single moment,” said Gordon of a potential worst-case scenario.

Gordon said the district of nearly 38,000 students is facing mounting challenges to education during the pandemic.

“…With over 42 percent of our children living below the poverty line, Cleveland has the highest child poverty rate of any major city in the country,” he said.

The end of in person classroom learning poses a threat to closing achievement gaps, he said.

“Students who already face gaps based on race and class in this city, which is already one of the most segregated cities in the country, are only going to be magnified by those nine weeks of learning loss,” the CEO said.

Gordon said while peers in more affluent schools districts in Ohio focused on switching from classroom to online learning, the reality at CMSD was more than, “40 percent of families had no reliable access to high-speed internet.”

According to Gordon, 68 percent of their families had no device other than a smart phone to even access that internet. Many students received mailed paper packets for school work.

He said over the shutdown period, he directed available funds to purchase and distribute more than 9,000 hot spots with a one-year subscriptions to the internet.

More than 16,000 devices and hot spots are now in place, and will remain distributed through the summer. Gordon said this will ensure families will be able to apply for unemployment, jobs and have access to telehealth medical care.

Despite inequities, Gordon testified CMSD is one of the state’s fastest-improving school districts, but voiced concern progress would be lost based on the “real threat” the district could lose $127 million in state and local revenue in the year ahead.

“I have already received a $5.6 million budget cut for the state of Ohio,” he said.

Gordon advocated for continued investment in education in order to prevent the loss of progress he said was made since he was appointed to his current position in 2011.

Gordon serves as chair on the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of large urban school districts nationwide. The council asked Congress for $200 billion in relief because of coronavirus.

“I urge Congress to provide necessary resources to keep our nation’s school districts in tact during the economic crisis that arose from this public health emergency,” Gordon said.