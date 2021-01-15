Cleveland schools CEO recommends remote learning through Feb. 26

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon recommended remote learning continue through Feb. 26, in a video posted on Friday.

Gordon cited Cuyahoga County staying in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and limited availability of the COVID-19 vaccine as reasons for the decision.

“It is my hope that we will soon begin to see a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases in our area and that the eventual distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will accelerate improvement on these public health indicators,” Gordon said. “For now, however, the risk of infection remains very high.”

Gordon said CMSD will start providing information to families about hybrid learning, including school start and end times, and transportation.

“Keep in mind, when we are finally able to return to in-person learning, school will not be the same as it was before the pandemic,” the district CEO said.

He said there will be masking and social distancing, as well as other changes to the routine like touchless temperature checks.

More on the district’s COVID-19 plans here.