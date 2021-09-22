Cleveland school credits new device with helping slow COVID spread

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The principal of St. Francis School in Cleveland credits a new device from a Solon-based company with helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 among students.

“If you look at the numbers in other schools in Cleveland, their COVID numbers are quite a bit higher,” said principal Carrie Grace.

Grace said of the school’s more than 200 students, only three COVID cases were reported so far this school year and none of the cases were the result of in-school transmission.

She attributes that success to the installation of four devices called Serenio, a product assembled by Solon-based MedAir Labs that claims to neutralize the virus with 95% efficacy.

“This is really just giving us that extra layer of protection and making us feel very comfortable,” said Grace.

So, how does it work?

“It produces photons, and these photons kick out electrons when they collide with other particles’ dust, the desk, you, me, that electron cloud is what inactivates or neutralizes the virus,” said Dr. William Kedia, a co-founder of MedAir Labs. “It neutralizes SARS COV 2, it neutralizes swine flu, bird flu, influenza B, all at the same rate with the same efficacy.”

Overcoming skepticism about the product is one hurdle Hudson-based family physician, Dr. Kedia, said the company is working on.

“We are the only device in the world that has been tested twice now against SARS-CoV-2,” said the doctor.

He said some of that testing was conducted at the University of Missouri. Dr. Kedia first learned of the device a couple years ago as a way to prevent transmission of the flu.

Since developing a partnership with the inventor in India in 2020, Dr. Kedia said more than 150,000 units have been sold worldwide. Serenio has a life expectancy of at least five years and can cover 1,000 square feet of an enclosed space, he said.

“I really want to put it in schools, nursing homes, places where people are at risk,” said Dr. Kedia.

Grace said the devices provide peace of mind after a difficult school year.

“The statistics behind how, you know, there has been no transmission throughout the school building is very telling,” said Grace. “The fact we don’t have that transmission and we’re able to be here… We’re confident with how we’re handling this.”

MedAir plans to expand current capacity of Serenio with a goal of placing the device, which can cost $2,000, in additional schools and nursing homes.