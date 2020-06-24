Cleveland RTA: Another employee tests positive for COVID-19 marking 15 total cases among staff members

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the RTA, the employee is a bus operator stationed at the Hayden District. That individual called off mid-shift on Thursday and was tested for the virus.

Following standard protocol, the vehicle last operated by the employee was cleaned and disinfected prior to returning to service.

Additionally, the RTA says other staff members who may have been in contact with this employee have been notified.

A total of 15 RTA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. 11 have fully recovered and returned to work.

Lastly, as part of their coronavirus safety measures, all RTA vehicles continue to be deep cleaned every 24 hours. Learn more about these measures in the video above.

RTA officials continue to caution riders to only use its services for essential trips and to follow Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for staying safe in Ohio as businesses begin to reopen. Face masks are highly recommended for passengers and all drivers are required to wear them.

Last month, RTA installed plastic barriers around all drivers’ stations as an added layer of protection.