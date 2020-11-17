Cleveland restaurants worry new curfew will further cut into business

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Local business owners said the new curfew announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday will serve as another hurdle during an already challenging time.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew begins Thursday and lasts three weeks. Although restaurants can continue to operate delivery and takeout, there is concern the curfew will curb business.

“Right now downtown is seriously affected by the corona economically,” said Nick Kostis, Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Club owner “10 p.m. is really a serious impediment on business especially for downtown. Getting into and out of downtown for guests and having to leave by 10 is a challenge.”

“We believe the 21-day slowdown and curfew announced today is the right step at the right time to enlist all Ohioans in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and the associated strain it puts on our healthcare system,” Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker said.

Barker also called for Congress to work together and pass additional assistance for small businesses.

At Lago East Bank, business is down as much as 40 percent. Operations Director Brendan Kearney ​said they will continue to adapt.

“It could take 10 percent of our sales away,” he said. “A lot of times if you have to close earlier that means people are not going to make reservations. It could take out an entire segment of dinner service.”

