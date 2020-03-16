Cleveland restaurants prepare for carry-out, worry about future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The dining room is closed, but Shay’s restaurant on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland remains open to carry-out customers only.

"It's slower than normal, but we're out here doing what we can to feed the people," said owner Mason Muhammed.

In Cleveland Heights, Parnell’s Pub on Cedar Road is completely shut down since only alcohol is served here. But just a few storefronts down, the owner of Zhug Restaurant was preparing for the lunch and dinner carry-out crowds, and predicting the worst.

"Devastating really, for our economy, for the health of our country the community," said owner Douglas Katz.

Katz, who also owns Fire Food and Drink in Shaker Square and Chutney B in the Van Aken District, has had to temporarily lay-off more than 100 of his staff.

He said he will be able to stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak. He fears other establishments, possibly 50 percent, will not.

"Unfortunately, we will see a much smaller community of restaurants in Cleveland."

"I have family and friends in England and Ireland, and we're in constant contact and what's going on over there. I feel is gonna hit here in about two weeks," said owner Declan Synnott.

As for food delivery couriers, like Door Dash, business is at an all-time high with drivers taking extra precautions.

"Door Dash really just gave us a warning to wear the mask and wear the gloves wherever we go, so we just stay protected," said Tieshawn Hines, delivery driver.

So who is responsible for making sure restaurants and bars follow the rules? In Cuyahoga County, it will be the health department's responsibility to enforce these mandates.