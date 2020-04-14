Cleveland reports one new coronavirus death, 19 more cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released new numbers on the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

The department said a man in his 40s passed away from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities in Cleveland residents to six.

According to the Cleveland Department of Health, there are 19 more confirmed cases of the virus in the city. The total number of confirmed cases for Cleveland stands at 335, ranging from an infant to a person in their 90s.

More notes from the city of Cleveland here:

Department of Public Utilities Customer Reconnection Policies

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Utilities was among the first utility companies in the State of Ohio to cease disconnections and restore service to customers without payment. We voluntarily made this decision in accordance with Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency and prior to the governor’s state-wide mandate on utility reconnections.

We have, and will continue to, reconnect all customers who contact us and can meet us at the property. A responsible party on site helps ensure appropriate infrastructure and safety precautions to minimize the possibility of harm to personage and property. Water reconnections also require operable plumbing, no property-side service leaks, and someone at home to properly flush the lines. To automatically reconnect all parcels of land would have long term and substantial negative consequences on our customers and our utilities.

Utilities are shut off whenever someone moves, enters a tenant deposit agreement, or a blighted house is demolished in an effort to stabilize an entire neighborhood. Disconnections also occur as a result of routine maintenance, evictions, and by various customer requests.

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Utilities makes every effort to inform our customers of the above outlined policies. We have utilized frequent press releases, social media, bill inserts, and often work with our local media partners.

We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and remain committed to our customers and the delivery of quality service. We are here to help and encourage all customers with questions or concerns to contact Cleveland Water at 216-664-3130 or Cleveland Public Power at 216-664-4600.