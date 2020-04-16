Cleveland reports one additional coronavirus fatality, 25 new cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 25 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Thursday.

There was also one additional fatality. The health department said a man in his 90s passed away. No additional information about the cases or the deceased will be released.

There have been 377 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in Cleveland residents.

More information from the city of Cleveland:

Hazard Pay for Essential and Critical Workers

The City of Cleveland is aware of the request made by the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association to provide patrol officers and dispatchers a monthly stipend for hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, the city is not offering hazard pay to first responders or any other critical or essential employees who continue to report to work each day. The city is currently focused on keeping all employees healthy and working in order to continue to provide city services. The administration recognizes the sacrifices made by first responders, essential and critical employees and is thankful for their continued service.

Impact of COVID-19 on the City Revenue

The City continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust and execute policies as necessary. The current budget is designed as a hedge against a recession, however the full impact of reduced revenue will be reflected in taxes collected in the coming months. At this time, the city is not furloughing or laying off City employees as a result of the pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the City is enacting a hiring freeze intended to save money through employee attrition. The city’s financial goals during this time are to maintain a balanced budget, retain services and keep city workers employed.