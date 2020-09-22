Cleveland reports nine new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

CLEVLEAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The cases range in age from their 20s to their 70s, according to the health department. There have been 5,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland.

No additional deaths were report. That total remains at 148 for the city.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 145, 850 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,635 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 124,774 people have recovered.

