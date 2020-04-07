Cleveland reports new 16 coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest numbers on COVID-19 for the city on Tuesday.

The health department reported 16 new confirmed cases, bringing the city’s total to 232. The new cases range in age from their 30s to their 80s.

There have been two fatalities from the virus in Cleveland: an infant and a person in their 90s.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Carter Road Bridge Closes April 8

The Carter Road Lift Bridge over the Cuyahoga River will be closed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The closure is necessary to upgrade the bridge’s camera system. Detours will be posted as follows:

Northbound Carter Bridge traffic will be directed west on Carter Road, then North on Columbus Road.

Southbound Carter bridge traffic will be directed west on Center Street and south on Columnar Road, then east on Carter Road.

Grab and Go Meals for Youth at Recreation Centers

The City of Cleveland continues to work with its partner the Children’s Hunger Alliance to offer grab and go meals outside of the recreation centers. There have been 2,941 meals distributed as of April 4.

Division of Waste Collection

Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. The City of Cleveland has suspended April bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service.

Proper Set-Out Reminder: The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers.

All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen, then call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.