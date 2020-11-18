Cleveland reports its highest number of coronavirus cases in two-day period

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland says it is seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

509 cases were reported Monday and Tuesday.

The 195 new cases Monday include children under 5 up to residents in their 90s.

314 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

They include a baby under one year of age and people in their 90s.

The City has now seen 8,485 coronavirus cases.

153 Cleveland residents have died from coronavirus.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is still conducting contact tracing.

CDPH still does not have data for Sunday, November 15.

According to a press release from the City, the confirmed cases are still being processed and will be reported at a later date.