Cleveland reports five more coronavirus deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the newest coronavirus numbers for the city on Tuesday.

There were five more deaths from the virus among Cleveland residents, the health department said. A total of 18 people have died from COVID-19 in the city.

The city also reported 28 new confirmed cases for a total of 475 cases. New numbers said 115 people have recovered.

The city of Cleveland launched an interactive COVID-19 map, which updates daily with the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health.

