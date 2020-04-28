Cleveland reports five more coronavirus deaths, 23 new cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Health reported five additional coronavirus deaths on Monday.

The deceased range were in their 80s and 90s. No additional information about the individuals will be released. The health department said the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the city is 31, ranging in age from infant to in their 90s.

There were also 23 more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 598 among Cleveland residents.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual news conference at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.