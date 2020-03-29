Cleveland reports first COVID-19 related death, now has 101 confirmed cases

CLEVLAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced the city’s first COVID-19 related death on Sunday.

According to a press release, the woman is between 70 and 80 years old. No other details about her were provided.

“Today, the City of Cleveland was informed of our first resident who passed away from complications related to coronavirus. I extend my sincere condolences to their family and friends,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We will see more cases, and more fatalities in the days and weeks ahead because this virus doesn’t care about your age, your income or your race – no one is immune.”

He said people should continue to stay at home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the death, nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the new total to 101.

The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 20’s to 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

