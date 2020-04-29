Cleveland reports another coronavirus death, 18 new cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 18 new cases of coronavirus in its daily report on Wednesday. They range in age from their 20s to their 80s.

A man in his 70s died from the virus, the health department said on Wednesday. There have been 647 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 total fatalities in the city of Cleveland since the outbreak began.

More coronavirus numbers for the city of Cleveland are available here

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Cleveland Police Announces Social Distancing Graduation of 72 Cadets

Mayor Jackson will administer the Oath of Office to 72 graduates of the 145th Cleveland Police Academy class. More details are below:

Remarks willbe provided by Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams, Cleveland Police Academy Graduates and Staff, Cleveland Police Command Staff and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley

To be held on Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Cleveland City Hall, front steps

601 Lakeside Avenue

Ward 4 Traffic Advisory

During the week of May 4, 2020 the City of Cleveland’s Residential Resurfacing Program will begin throughout the City. Advance notice signs will be posted to advise the public of road improvements. The following streets will be resurfaced and completed by the end of June 2020.

Sophia Avenue (Woodhill to End)

Byron Avenue (East132 nd Street to East 140 th Street)

Street to East 140 Street) East 138 th (Kinsman to Melzer)

(Kinsman to Melzer) East 137 th (Kinsman to Abell)

(Kinsman to Abell) Elwell (East 104 th to Woodhill)

to Woodhill) East 100 th (Buckeye to Elwell)

(Buckeye to Elwell) East 99th (Buckeye to Elwell)

One lane of traffic will be maintained for local traffic for the duration of each project and no detours are expected. Access to all businesses, residences and side streets will be maintained during construction. On-street parking will not be allowed during construction.