Cleveland reports another 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 3,394 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 77 deaths from the illness.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,316 coronavirus cases and six deaths confirmed in Ohio.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1, all the way up to their 90s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there are 40 probable cases as well.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke today about the continued pandemic in an address to the state (as seen in the video above). During the speech, the governor did not give any orders, but specified that he wants all Ohioans to wear masks while out in public.

In Cleveland today, city council also officially approved legislation that will establish penalties and fines for anyone who violates the COVID-19 mask mandate.

Also, the biotech company Moderna is looking for help from Clevelanders as it begins Phase III of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

