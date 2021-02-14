City of Cleveland reports 99 new coronavirus cases over last two days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Sunday, and 54 cases on Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported over the two days.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,567 reported cases in Cleveland and 244 fatalities.

As of today, there have been 939,350 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 16,346 deaths.

The new weekend Cleveland cases affected those younger than 3 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Tomorrow, Ohio’s vaccination rollout will include a new group of people: