Cleveland reports 82 new cases of coronavirus Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,390 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 149 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 212,782 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,291 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a statement. “We have seen numbers steadily increasing again and we know there are basic steps all Clevelanders can take to ensure that does not continue – wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing and above all wear a mask.”

Speaking to FOX 8 news yesterday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that “this thing has turned on us.” Read more about that below:

